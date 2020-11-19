Sections
Vietnamese cadets pipping ceremony held at IMA in advance on request

The request was made by the Vietnamese government. It wanted all its trainees in India to return to Vietnam at the same time.

Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 07:59 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

IMA officials putting stars on the shoulders of a Vietnamese GC during pipping ceremony on Wednesday at IMA. (HT Photo)

The pipping ceremony of three Vietnamese Gentleman Cadets (GCs) was held in advance before the scheduled passing out parade of autumn term in December, at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) in Dehradun on Wednesday, said an IMA official.

The ceremony in which the cadets get their rank stars on their shoulders was held days ahead of the passing out parade on request of the Vietnamese embassy, said the official.

“The ceremony was held for the three Vietnamese GCs who were currently undergoing training at the academy along with 208 other foreign GCs from 11 friendly foreign nations,” said Lt Col Himani Pant, public relations officer IMA.

Also Read: Lt Gen Harinder Singh takes over as 50th Commandant of IMA

“It was held in advance especially for them on the request of the Vietnamese embassy which wanted all the Vietnamese trainees undergoing training in all the army training establishments in the country to return to Vietnam together under the Indian government’s Vande Bharat mission.”

