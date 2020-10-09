Vijay Mallya cannot be extradited till ‘secret legal matter’ in UK gets resolved, says MEA

Sections
India on Thursday said it is not a party to the “secret legal matter” in the United Kingdom that has held up fugitive businessman and former member of Parliament Vijay Mallya’s extradition to the country.

Updated: Oct 09, 2020 06:14 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Vijay Mallya (Reuters file photo)

Though extradition proceedings against the liquor baron concluded in May after the UK high court rejected Mallya’s plea to approach Britain’s Supreme Court against the move to send him back to India, the “secret” proceedings have delayed his departure.

“We have been informed that there is a secret legal matter that is yet to be resolved, and that without its resolution, he cannot be extradited,” external affairs ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said.

“We are not a party to this matter and we continue to be in touch with the UK government,” he said, without giving details.



On Monday, the union government told the Supreme Court that Mallya’s extradition had been stalled by the “secret” proceedings in the UK.

“He has exhausted all avenues for appeal and after that, we are in constant touch with the UK government so that he is extradited to India as soon as possible,” Srivastava said.

Mallya flew to the UK in March 2016 as a consortium of Indian banks, which claims he owes ₹9,000 crore, closed in on him to recover the money.

