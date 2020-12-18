Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / Vijayvargiya comment on fall of Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fans row

Vijayvargiya comment on fall of Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fans row

The Congress insisted it was clear that BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy against the government. MP Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “We’ll take legal action so that nobody will think of shaming democracy in this way.”

Updated: Dec 18, 2020, 03:34 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Bhopal

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kailash Vijayvargiya speaking to media during counting day of Bihar Assembly polls, at party HQ in New Delhi on Nov. 10, 2020. (PTI File Photo )

A political row erupted on Thursday over a statement by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya linking PM Narendra Modi to the collapse of the then Congress government in Madhya Pradesh earlier this year, even as the senior leader clarified that he was only joking.

At a farmer’s meet in Indore on Wednesday, Vijayvarigiya said, “I am telling you something, don’t disclose it to anyone... If someone played an important role in dethroning Kamal Nath’s government, it was Prime Minister Modi... not Dharmendra Pradhan.” Vijayvargiya laughed aloud after the statement.

On Thursday, Vijayvargiya clarified that he cracked a joke and that even before the government fell, Congress leaders were already under pressure because of the “excellent work” of PM. “I was talking about the Congress MLAs resigning because of the good work done by the PM.”

But the Congress insisted it was clear that BJP leaders hatched a conspiracy against the government. MP Congress spokesperson JP Dhanopia said, “We’ll take legal action so that nobody will think of shaming democracy in this way.”

The BJP rejected this statement and said Nath was only to blame for his partymen deserting the government. Party spokesperson Rajneesh Agrawal said, “Kailash Vijayvargiya has already cleared what he said. And it was a duty of Kamal Nath to save the then state government. The MLAs and ministers left the party for the development and to fulfil the promises made to voters, not for any other reason.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India wants further talks with China for ‘mutually acceptable solution’ to LAC standoff
by HT Correspondent
In a letter to farmers, Narendra Singh Tomar reiterates assurance on MSP
by HT correspondent
Sonia Gandhi calls Congress strategy meet tomorrow, dissenters to attend
by Aurangzeb Naqshbandi
Earthquake of magnitude 4.2 jolts Rajasthan’s Alwar, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR
by hindustantimes.com

latest news

Vijayvargiya comment on fall of Congress govt in Madhya Pradesh fans row
by HT Correspondent
Abandoned boy living with his dog on the footpath gets help from cops
by Asian News International | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Have you seen the post on ‘engineered heart tissue beating aboard ISS’?
by Trisha Sengupta
Top court takes exception to selective disclosures by media in criminal trials
by Abraham Thomas
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.