Vikas Dubey earned Rs 1 crore a month, ED probes how it was spent: Report

Gangster Vikas Dubey, who was killed in an encounter on July 10, earned Rs 1 crore a month, Hindustan Times’ sister publication Hindustan reported quoting Enforcement Directorate officials.

Dubey, however, led a simple life - he was a teetotaller and didn’t like splurging on a lavish lifestyle. So, it is becoming difficult for the ED to trace Dubey’s money, Hindustan reported.

The slain gangster wore simple clothes and his bank accounts also do not have huge sums, according to Hindustan.

The ED is now investigating the bank accounts of Dubey’s close aides and some other transactions.

According to sources in the ED, Dubey earned somewhere between Rs 90 lakh and Rs 1.20 crore. But he never splurged money on trips abroad, or bought expensive goods.

It is also trying to find out “silent investors”, who used to manage Dubey’s funds. A list is being prepared of those people - including businessmen - who were close to the gangster, said sources.

Dubey was the main accused in a case in which eight policemen were gunned down in Bikru village in Kanpur on July 3. These cops were part of a team which had gone to arrest Dubey after a kidnap and attempt to murder complaint.

The gangster had fled the village immediately after the shootout, and kept evading the police for five days. He was finally captured in Madhya Pradesh’s Ujjain on July 9.

Dubey was handed over to Uttar Pradesh Police who started by road from Ujjain towards Kanpur. On the morning of July 10, as the police team was close to Kanpur, one of the vehicles in the convoy overturned due to rain.

The police said that Dubey used the opportunity to escape after snatching a policeman’s gun. A warning was issued, but the gangster fired at the police team and was killed in retaliatory fire.

On July 3 - the day eight policemen were killed - two of Dubey’s associates, Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey, were killed by the police in an encounter in Kanpur. On July 8, the police killed another aide, Amar Dubey, who carried a reward of Rs 50,000, in Maudaha village in Hamirpur district.