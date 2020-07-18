Vikas Dubey escaped from police custody 22 yrs ago, old FIR traces gangster’s past

A special investigation team was in Bikru village to probe the killing of eight policemen by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men on July 3. (PTI Photo)

Gangster Vikas Dubey had escaped from police custody after he and some of his men were arrested in Shivli area of Kanpur Dehat, way back in 1998.

Dubey’s escape was aided by a crowd that outnumbered the policemen, who were taking him to the police station, reveals an old FIR, a copy of which is in HT’s possession.

The police had arrested him in two cases of attempt to murder and violence from Bikru village, which then fell under Shivli police station.

According to the FIR filed by senior sub inspector Brijendra Singh on May 9, 1998, the crowd surrounded the police jeep and freed accused Vikas Dubey and Deepu Dubey. The two accused also assaulted the policemen with the assistance of the crowd before escaping, it claimed.

The FIR noted that policemen suffered injuries and their uniforms were torn. Singh had commented that Vikas Dubey was pradhan (head) of the village and people feared him so much that no one could muster courage to testify against him.

The FIR was found during the ongoing investigation into the past of the now slain gangster, who, it seems, had a history of murderous assaults on the police. IG Kanpur range Mohit Agarwal said the current status of this case in the court was being looked into.

Vikas Dubey was killed on the morning of July 10, while he allegedly tried to escape from police custody, while being brought back to Kanpur from Ujjain. The dreaded gangster was nabbed while on the run after plotting a deadly ambush of eight policemen on July 3 near his house.