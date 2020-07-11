Sections
Home / India News / Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team

Vikas Dubey’s close aide arrested from Thane by Maharashtra ATS team

Trivedi was wanted by the Kanpur police in the case where eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates in the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 at Bikru village near Kanpur.

Updated: Jul 11, 2020 15:52 IST

By Manish K Pathak | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Mumbai

Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi with Vikas Dubey earlier in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI FILE PHOTO.)

Arvind Ramvilas Trivedi (46), alias Guddan, an associate of slain gangster Vikas Dubey, was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad from Kolshet road in Thane, along with his 30-year-old driver Sushilkumar Suresh Tiwari alias Sonu.

Trivedi was wanted by the Kanpur police in the case where eight policemen were killed by Vikas Dubey and his associates in the intervening night of July 2 and July 3 at Bikru village near Kanpur. Vikas Dubey, who was absconding after the incident was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, and was killed in an encounter by the Special Task Force of the Uttar Pradesh police early on Friday morning.

Gangster Vikas Dubey had around 60 criminal cases registered against him.

Preliminary enquiry by the Maharashtra ATS has revealed that Trivedi along with his driver had fled the state soon after the incident. “Trivedi was involved in many cases along with Dubey including the murder of Uttar Pradesh minister Santosh Shukla in 2001. The Uttar Pradesh government had also announced a reward for his arrest,” said encounter specialist and police inspector Daya Nayak, who based on specific intelligence arrested Trivedi.



Santosh Shukla was murdered in 2001 inside the Shivli police station in Kanpur by Vikas Dubey and his associates, a case which had seen 25 policemen, who were eyewitness to the murder, turn hostile in court.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Recovered cases of Covid-19 outnumber active patients by over 2 lakh: Govt
Jul 11, 2020 16:01 IST
Deven Bhojani: Shooting has become a lonely experience now
Jul 11, 2020 16:01 IST
Tablighi Jamaat: Delhi court grants bail to 75 Thai and Nepalese nationals
Jul 11, 2020 15:57 IST
Adhyayan Suman: People boycott you because their friend is doing the same
Jul 11, 2020 16:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.