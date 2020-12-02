Villager in Bihar’s Siwan hacks 4 children to death

Police said the man has a history of mental illness and had recently stopped taking medicines. (Representational Photo/Shutterstock)

A man, in his forties, Monday night allegedly hacked his three sons and a daughter to death in Belha villagein Bihar’s Siwan district, police said on Tuesday.

His wife and another daughter managed to escape but were injured in the incident, said police.

Police said the incident took place when accused Awdesh Chaudhry returned home from the market and suddenly took a sharp-edged weapon and attacked his three sons, Abhishek Kumar (14) , Mukesh Kumar, (10) Bhola Kumar (12), two daughters, Jyoti Kumar (18), Anjali Kumari (14) and wife Rita Devi.

Police said Chaudhay’s three sons and a daughter died on the spot while his wife and Anjali managed to escape from the spot. They are undergoing treatment at the Patna Medical College Hospital (PMCH).

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Shashi Bhushan Kumar said, “I came to know about the incident around 12.15 am, following which I took Awdesh in custody.”

The police officer said during investigation, it came to the fore that the accused had recently discontinued the medicines he had been taking for a mental illness

In his confessional statement to the police, the accused said, “On my way back to home, it felt like something entered my body and forced me to kill my family. When I came to senses, I didn’t even realise that I have murdered them.”

The accused also claimed to have “dialled up the district magistrate and superintendent of police” after committing the crime and he was overcome by guilt but “nobody picked up the phone”.

Police have registered a case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Meanwhile, the house has been sealed and forensic experts have been summoned from Muzaffarpur for further investigation, said the police.

(with agency inputs)