Sections
Home / India News / Villagers kill 3 suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters in Assam’s Karimganj

Villagers kill 3 suspected Bangladeshi cattle lifters in Assam’s Karimganj

According to a written statement by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the unidentified Bangladeshi nationals had entered the Indian side with the motive of stealing cows.

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 18:22 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The police have recovered ropes, fence cutters, wire, food items (made in Bangladesh) and some clothes from the possession of the three deceased. (HT PHOTO.)

Three suspected cattle lifters from Bangladesh who had crossed over into Indian territory illegally were killed by a group of villagers in Assam’s Karimganj district, police said on Sunday.

According to a written statement by Karimganj Superintendent of Police Kumar Sanjit Krishna, the unidentified Bangladeshi nationals had entered the Indian side with the motive of stealing cows.

“Three unknown suspected Bangladeshi nationals were killed last night (Saturday) by some unknown miscreants at Bogrijan tea estate under Patharkandi police station,” the statement said.

“On enquiry it is revealed that the said Bangladeshi nationals crossed the border with a motive of stealing cows from Bogrijan area,” the statement added. The incident took place near a Border Security Force (BSF) battalion.



The police have recovered ropes, fence cutters, wire, food items (made in Bangladesh) and some clothes from the possession of the three deceased.

Police have registered a case and are conducting an investigation.

In another similar incident, a suspected Bangladeshi national who was allegedly a cattle lifter was lynched by villagers near the Putin tea garden close to the Indo-Bangla border in Karimganj on June 1.

The deceased along with two other suspected Bangladeshi nationals and an Indian had allegedly entered the garden with the intention of stealing cows when villagers noticed them. The three others were handed over to the police.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Dog with poor eyesight sniffs out her human, reaction will melt your heart
Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST
Max Verstappen starts in Hungary despite crashing on way to grid
Jul 19, 2020 19:20 IST
Over 25 lakh still affected in Assam floods; PM Modi takes stock of situation
Jul 19, 2020 19:18 IST
Delhi adds 1,211 new Covid-19 cases, lowest count in over a month since June 9
Jul 19, 2020 19:14 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.