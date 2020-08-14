Villagers reject Goa govt’s overture to exclude temple from IIT campus

Panaji: Goa government’s overture to exclude 45,000 square (sq) metres (m) from the Indian Institute of Technology’s (IIT)-Goa campus has been rebuffed by the residents of Xel Melaulim village, as they have reiterated their opposition to setting up of the institute citing environmental hazards such as razing up to 10 lakh sq m of pristine forestland.

They have warned of intensifying the stir, if their demands are not paid heed to.

The villagers rejected the state government’s proposal following a Cabinet decision for the exemption on Wednesday.

“In a single day, you can pass a Cabinet resolution that 45,000 sq m be excluded from the setting up of the IIT. Then, in a single day you can also take a decision to denotify the land for the institute. Why can’t you do what we want?” Shankar Naik, a resident of Xel Melaulim, where the proposed IIT permanent campus is being planned, told media persons.

Another villager Shubham Shivolkar echoed Naik and said their grievances are yet to be redressed.

“We have written to Chief Minister Pramod Sawant that the land is our sole source of sustenance. Why do you want to evict us?” he asked.

On Wednesday, CM Sawant had announced that the village temple and the surrounding land in Xel Melaulim, measuring up to 45,000 sq m, would be excluded during the construction of a permanent campus for IIT-Goa.

“Another parcel of land of a similar area size will be included for the IIT campus. I request those opposing the project to withdraw their opposition,” the CM had appealed.

But, the unfazed villagers have sent a fresh letter to the CM reiterating their stand.

“We are shocked beyond belief that the state government is trying to portray itself like a kind donor, giving 45,000 sq m of our land for our temple. The entire 12 lakh sq m, bearing survey number 67/1 of Xel Melaulim, belong to us, including religious places of worship, agricultural land, forests, grazing ground, and water resources,” stated the fresh letter, undersigned by 104 villagers.

“The morally, legally and socio-economically correct position is that the land belongs to local communities and not the state government,” it added.

“We are dependent on our land for sustenance. We oppose the setting up of the IIT campus in our village. We will intensify our agitation, if the state government refuses to pay heed to our warning and still goes ahead with its plan,” Shivolkar warned.

However, the government has all along maintained that the villagers have no rights over the land since it is a state property.

Xel Melaulim village is located in Goa’s eastern corner in the foothills of the Western Ghats and over 50 kilometres (km) away from the state capital Panaji.

Rumblings of protest and murmurs of discontent were started by residents of Xel Melaulim village and from adjoining hamlets in early February, when the state government made it known that it would hand over the land for the IIT’s permanent campus in May.

The proposed IIT campus’s setting has a dense vegetation interspersed with cashew trees that the villagers claimed have sustained them for generations.

The agitating villagers have been demanding that the campus be shifted to another location that doesn’t entail such severe ecological damage.

Though Xel Melaulim village falls in an eco-sensitive zone, it hasn’t been formally declared as one because the state government’s notification to that effect is still pending.

Goa was allocated an IIT in 2014, but it has been functioning from a temporary campus at the Goa Engineering College.

Earlier, though the state government had identified two sites --- in Canacona and Sanguem sub-districts – to set up a permanent IIT campus, both were scrapped due to public protests and after the opposition had alleged a land scam.