Villages have shown the way during coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday villages in India stood firm in the face of the huge menace of coronavirus pandemic, which has shaken the whole world and ravaged cities.

“The whole world was shaken by the great crisis of corona but you stood firm. The way corona has been fought in the villages of India, it has taught a big lesson to the cities,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister made the comments while speaking during the launch of the Rs 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a dedicated programme to create jobs for migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

“Just think, in a country with more than six lakh villages, in which more than two-thirds of India’s population, about 80 to 85 crore people live, you have effectively prevented the coronavirus infection,” he added.

The Prime Minister pointed out that this population is more than that of all the countries of Europe as well as entire America, Russia and Australia.

“It is a great thing that such a large population confronted corona with such courage and with so much success. The awareness of our rural India has worked behind this success,” he said.

Among those he praised were those working on the ground, village heads, Anganwadi workers, ASHA workers, Jeevika didis.

“Even if nobody lauds you, I hail you. You have done a tremendous job of saving thousands and millions of people from corona. I bow to you,” he said.

India’s tally of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) stands at 395,048 and 12,948 people have succumbed to the respiratory disease, Union health ministry data showed on Saturday.