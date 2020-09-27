Sections
E-Paper
Home / India News / Viral caseload shoots up in Kerala as it logs more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases in 1 week

Viral caseload shoots up in Kerala as it logs more than 40,000 new Covid-19 cases in 1 week

The minister asked people not to lower their guard at this critical point and avoid big gatherings to avoid high mortality rates. She said relaxations during the Onam festivities and the ongoing protest by the opposition parties were the main reasons for the present surge in Covid-19 cases.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:56 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Sohini Sarkar, Hindustan Times Thiruvananthapuram

The health department has asked asymptomatic patients to remain in isolation in their homes and not to crowd hospitals. (ANI PHOTO.)

After keeping coronavirus in check for barely some time, the viral caseload has increased alarmingly in Kerala in the past one week forcing health authorities to review containment strategies. State health minister K K Shailaja on Sunday admitted that it is a testing time for Kerala and cases may go up sharply by next month.

More than 40,000 cases were reported in the last one week and the positivity rate has gone up to 11.9% while the national average is below 8%. “Our strategy was right from day one and we contained deaths considerably. Our death rate is still below one per cent. But of late cases are surging and it was expected. It is the second wave of the virus,” she said.

The minister asked people not to lower their guard at this critical point and avoid big gatherings to avoid high mortality rates. She said relaxations during the Onam festivities and the ongoing protest by the opposition parties were the main reasons for the present surge. The state is witnessing protests seeking the resignation of minister KT Jaleel who was interrogated in connection with the sensational gold smuggling case.

The minister said the state with high density of population (860 people per square km) and with a high population of elderly people (more than 15 per cent of the population is above 60) was a sitting duck but it managed well, slowing down the death rate (reported 678 casualties). She held a high-level meeting to review the situation. The health department has asked asymptomatic patients to remain in isolation in their homes and not to crowd hospitals. In Covid-19 active cases (56,709) the state is in the fifth position now in the country.

According to health experts what is worrying is that in Kerala, Covid-19 cases peaked when other states are showing a downward trend and they expect the situation will continue like this till October-end. “The reverse quarantine was successful to a large extent. Despite surge in cases the state managed the death rate considerably,” said Dr B Iqbal, chairman of the expert committee for Covid-19 management.

On Sunday, the state reported 7,445 new cases taking the total to 1,75,384. Patients who have recovered stand at 1,17,921 and active cases are 56,709. With 21 new casualties, the death toll has gone up to 678. The state has also increased tests with 54,493 tests being carried out on Sunday. The total number of tests has gone up to 27,71,533.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Covid-19: Kerala registers more than 40,000 cases in 1 week
Sep 27, 2020 21:56 IST
RR vs KXIP Live: Rajasthan Royals race to fifty in 224-run chase
Sep 27, 2020 21:58 IST
Sharad Pawar lauds SAD’s Badals for their strong pro-farmer stance
Sep 27, 2020 21:07 IST
Bihar polls: Too many glitches and hitches in NDA’s seat-sharing
Sep 27, 2020 18:29 IST

latest news

Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run
Sep 27, 2020 21:59 IST
IPL 2020: KXIP Vs RR- RR innings, first 5 overs highlights
Sep 27, 2020 21:55 IST
FDA claims availability of 11,000 remdesivir vials in Pune; hospitals complain of shortage
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
Bihar’s Covid-19 recovery rate inches closer to 92% as state logs 1,527 new cases
Sep 27, 2020 21:44 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.