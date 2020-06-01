Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / ‘Virtual interview between 2 friends’: Australian envoy on PM Modi’s meeting with Scott Morrison

‘Virtual interview between 2 friends’: Australian envoy on PM Modi’s meeting with Scott Morrison

Calling both the prime ministers ‘people person’, the high commissioner also said that the two Premiers will discuss how to work together to improve people’s lives.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 17:14 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Anubha Rohatgi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a virtual summit meeting with his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison on June 4, 2020. (ANI / File Photo )

Relations between India and Australia will scale greater heights following the summit-level meeting between the two countries, the Australian high commissioner said on Monday.

Brian O’Farrell’s comment came ahead of a virtual meeting on June 4 between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Australian counterpart Soctt Morrison.

Calling both the prime ministers ‘people person’, the high commissioner also said that the two Premiers will discuss how to work together to improve people’s lives.

“Both (Prime Minister Modi and PM Morrison) are people person; they’ll be talking about how to work together to improve the lives of people. Both believe that the government is not about the number of agreements signed but improving the lives of citizens and generating jobs,” news agency ANI quoted O’Farrell as saying.



Apart from bilateral ties, the two leaders are expected to discuss the prevailing situation due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Australian PM told reporters on Sunday that he was looking forward to discussing the countries’ responses to the Covid-19 pandemic, said PTI quoting a report in Australian Associated Press.

“Prime Minister Modi and I will also discuss new opportunities in defence, trade, maritime safety and security, science and technology, and education,” Morrison said.

“As like-minded democracies and natural strategic partners, Australia and India are in full agreement that our strong bilateral relationship is key to a more open, prosperous and inclusive Indo-Pacific,” he said.

Thursday’s meeting will be Prime Minister Modi’s first bilateral summit to take place virtually given the embargos on travel due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Australian High Commissioner said it will be “like a virtual interview between two friends”.

“The virtual summit meet will be like a virtual interview between two friends, discussing how each country is dealing with Covid-19. They may share commentary on the hard task of how to ease restrictions,” ANI quoted Brian O’Farrell as saying.

Australia has reported a total of 7,193 confirmed Covid-19 cases along with 103 deaths so far, according to PTI. India’s Covid-19 tally, on the other hand, is inching towards the two lakh-mark. With more than 8,000 new cases and 230 deaths between Sunday and Monday morning, India’s tally rose to 190,535 on Monday.

On Sunday, the two Premiers indulged in some light-hearted banter on Twitter when Scott Morrison shared images of ‘ScoMosas’ and mango chutney made by him on his Twitter feed.

“Sunday ScoMosas with mango chutney, all made from scratch - including the chutney! A pity my meeting with @narendramodi this week is by videolink. They’re vegetarian, I would have liked to share them with him,” Morrison posted on Twitter and tagged PM Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded to his Australian counterpart Scott Morrison’s offer of sharing the ‘ScoMosas’ on Sunday, saying they look delicious.

“Connected by the Indian Ocean, united by the Indian Samosa! Looks delicious, PM @ScottMorrisonMP! Once we achieve a decisive victory against COVID-19, we will enjoy the Samosas together. Looking forward to our video meet on the 4th,” PM Modi tweeted.

Morrison, who was due to visit India in January this year, had to cancel his trip following the bushfire crisis in south-eastern Australia.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cherry sales plunge in Kashmir, growers demand minimum support price amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 01, 2020 18:17 IST
Tinu Yohannan appointed Kerala head coach
Jun 01, 2020 18:16 IST
Covid-19: Odisha orders complete weekend shutdown in 11 districts as state posts highest single-day surge
Jun 01, 2020 18:14 IST
As the LAC heats up, reading China’s playbook
Jun 01, 2020 18:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.