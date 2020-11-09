Virtual lamps, virtual hands: All you need to know about the online ‘Deepotsav’ celebration in Ayodhya

With ‘festival of lights’ Diwali just five days away, the Uttar Pradesh government is set to launch a website to allow people to take part in a virtual ‘Deepotsav’ celebration on November 13.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be a part of this virtual celebration which will take place in Ayodhya’s Sri Ramlala Darbar. While the state government has decided to light up over 5,50,000 physical diyas (lamps) on this occasion, people have been invited to take part in the ceremony virtually. Due to the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic in India, several restrictions have been laid to ensure the celebration is carried out smoothly.

Started by chief minister Yogi Adityanath in 2017, Ayodhya Deepotsav witnessed coming together of residents and volunteers lighting up a record 176,000 diyas. In 2019, this record was broken after 551,000 diyas were used for this occasion.

However, this year’s ceremony is going to be special, coming months after the laying of the foundation stone for Ram Temple in the month of August.

Here is what you need to know about the ‘Vitual Deepotsav’ in Ayodhya this year:

1. Participants will be allowed to light a virtual lamp in front of a photograph of Lord Rama, with an option to choose different lampstands.

2. Participants will have to choose the lamp stand of one’s choice, steel-coloured, brass-coloured or any other.

3. The virtual hands which will light the diya would also vary on the basis of the participant’s gender.

4. Right after the diyas have been lightened up, a ‘thank you’ digital letter from the chief minister, carrying the picture of Ram Lalla, will be issued.

Chief minister Adityanath apart from issuing instructions for this year’s Deepotsav highlighted that there should be no violation of Covid-19 related protocols. He would be performing the aarti of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi premises.

Meanwhile, as India is gearing up to celebrate Diwali, several state governments have decided to ban firecrackers amid the Covid-19 outbreak in the country which has infected over 8.5 million so far.

It has been said that the increase in air pollution levels due to the use of firecrackers will also increase the spread of the coronavirus disease.

