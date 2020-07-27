Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / Virus threat not over, need to stay extra vigilant: Modi

Virus threat not over, need to stay extra vigilant: Modi

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India’s recovery rate – the percentage of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the viral illness – is higher than that of other countries and its fatalities lower, but the “hazards” of the outbreak “are far from over”.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 07:06 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi requested people to exercise caution amid Covid-19. (ANI)

India has been united in fighting the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) epidemic and has performed better than many other countries, but people need to remain “extra vigilant” as the threat posed by the outbreak persists, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday.

Addressing his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Modi said India’s recovery rate – the percentage of Covid-19 patients who have recovered from the viral illness – is higher than that of other countries and its fatalities lower, but the “hazards” of the outbreak “are far from over”.

“Today, the recovery rate in our country is better compared to other countries; the mortality rate in the context of corona in our country is much less as well, compared to most countries,” Modi said, adding: “Of course, the loss of even one life is saddening, but India has also succeeded in saving the lives of millions of her people.”

The Prime Minister also sounded caution, and said it was important to practise social distancing and wear masks to fight the virus. “At many places, it is spreading fast... We have to bear in mind that Corona is as fatal today as it was in the beginning – that’s why we have to be fully cautious,” he said. Till Sunday, India recorded a recovery rate of 63.9% -- higher than the hardest-hit nation, US (47.6%) – and a fatality rate of 2.3%, lower than the global rate of 4%.



These figures have been recorded even as infections have risen rapidly in the country, with more than 1.4 million overall cases and a total of 32, 811 deaths till the end of the day. The contagion, which had until recent weeks largely affected urban metropolises like Mumbai and Delhi – has begun spreading across states with most lockdown restrictions lifted.

Maharashtra is the hardest-hit state in the number of infections, followed by Tamil Nadu and Delhi. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Bihar, Telangana, West Bengal and Odisha are among the states that are now adding hundreds of new cases daily.

The PM also said that while the country continues to fight the coronavirus epidemic, there is also the need to scale up employment and help businesses. “On the one hand, we have to fight the battle against Corona with full awareness & vigilance; on the other, whatever our responsibilities, through sheer perseverance… business, jobs or studies… we have to lend pace to it, taking it to greater heights,” he said.

India was among the countries to impose a strict lockdown, first enforced on March 25, to curb the spread of the disease. While most of the restrictions have now been eased, economic activities are stuttering to restart months after as the country continues to record thousands of new infections daily.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mason Greenwood: Manchester United’s steadfast teen striker
Jul 27, 2020 07:07 IST
Enter the Dragon actor John Saxon dies at 83
Jul 27, 2020 07:07 IST
Virus threat not over, need to stay extra vigilant: Modi
Jul 27, 2020 07:06 IST
Donald Trump to discuss energy, tour oil rig, raise money in Texas
Jul 27, 2020 06:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.