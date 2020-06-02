Sections
Home / India News / Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes

Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes

This will be Vishnu Deo Sai’s third stint as the state president of the BJP.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:41 IST

By Ritesh Mishra | Edited by Ashutosh Tripathi, Hindustan Times Raipur

Sources within the party say that there was consensus around Vishnu Deo Sai’s name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state. (HT Photo)

Former union minister Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed chief of the Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday. He replaced former MP Vikram Usendi.

This will be the former Central leader’s third stint as the state president of the BJP.

Sai, elected as Member of Parliament from Raigarh four times (1999-2014), served as Union minister in the first Narendra Modi’s government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was not fielded by the BJP, as the party in Chhattisgarh had decided to not repeat any of its sitting MPs after losing the state assembly elections in 2018.

The new BJP chief is viewed as an influential tribal leader, particularly in the plains of Chhattisgarh.



Sources within the party say that there was consensus around his name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Sai for his appointment as the BJP state chief.

“ ….. I hope that under your ( Sai’s ) leadership the BJP will play a role of positive opposition,” tweeted Baghel.

On the other hand, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Dharmalal Kaushik and former CM Raman Singh also congratulated Sai and said that under his leadership the party will achieve a new identity and will become strong in Chhattisgarh.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes
Jun 02, 2020 18:41 IST
Over 3,000 Indian restaurants in UK set to close amid Covid-19 crisis
Jun 02, 2020 18:40 IST
Take a walk with this keeper and say hello to the most beautiful birds you’ve ever seen. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
Just Blouses founder Vaishali Shah makes a case for sustainable fashion
Jun 02, 2020 18:38 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.