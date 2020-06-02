Vishnu Deo Sai is Chhattisgarh BJP chief, CM Bhupesh Baghel tweets wishes

Sources within the party say that there was consensus around Vishnu Deo Sai’s name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state. (HT Photo)

Former union minister Vishnu Deo Sai was appointed chief of the Chhattisgarh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unit on Tuesday. He replaced former MP Vikram Usendi.

This will be the former Central leader’s third stint as the state president of the BJP.

Sai, elected as Member of Parliament from Raigarh four times (1999-2014), served as Union minister in the first Narendra Modi’s government. In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, he was not fielded by the BJP, as the party in Chhattisgarh had decided to not repeat any of its sitting MPs after losing the state assembly elections in 2018.

The new BJP chief is viewed as an influential tribal leader, particularly in the plains of Chhattisgarh.

Sources within the party say that there was consensus around his name because of his influence among the tribals and his extensive track record in the state.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel congratulated Sai for his appointment as the BJP state chief.

“ ….. I hope that under your ( Sai’s ) leadership the BJP will play a role of positive opposition,” tweeted Baghel.

On the other hand, leader of opposition in the state assembly, Dharmalal Kaushik and former CM Raman Singh also congratulated Sai and said that under his leadership the party will achieve a new identity and will become strong in Chhattisgarh.