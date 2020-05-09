Vizag gas leak: LG Polymers apologises, says normalcy at plant restored

LG Polymers, the company at the heart of the poisonous gas leak that claimed 12 lives, on Saturday apologised to the people and said normalcy has been restored at its RR Venkatapuramin plant in Visakhapatnam.

The company, in a detailed statement, said it will work with the authorities to investigate the cause of the incident and ensure that such an incident is never repeated.

“LG polymers would like to express sincere condolences and apologies to all who have been affected by this incident. We would like to assure everyone that the company is committed to work closely with the concerned authorities in India to investigate the cause of this incident, prevent recurrence in the future, and secure the foundation for care and treatment,” it said.

The company said initial investigations, prima facie, suggested that the cause of the incident on Thursday was leaking of vapour from the Styrene Monomer (SM) storage tank near the GPPS (General Purpose Poly Styrene) factory.

“We are happy to confirm that the status-quo at the plant is brought under control this morning,” it said.

The statement said while focusing on stabilising the plant, the company will do its best to extend all the possible support to ensure people and their families affected by this incident are taken care of.

“Our teams are working day and night with the government to assess the impact of the damage caused and create concrete measures to deliver an effective care package that can be implemented immediately,” it said.

A special task force has been set up to help victims and families to resolve any issues and provide necessary assistance to the bereaved families, said the company.

It would contact all the families shortly and provide every support for the deceased, medical supplies and household goods, and emotional management for psychological stability to all injured and victims, the company added.

“We will also actively develop and promote mid-to-long term support programmes that can contribute to the local communities,” the company said.