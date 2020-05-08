Vizag gas leak: Opposition expresses grief, demands probe

Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the Visakhapatnam plant be closed down immediately. (Ruben Banerjee/HT Photo )

Leaders across the political spectrum condoled the loss of lives in a gas leak at a Visakhapatnam chemical factory on Thursday amid demands for a through probe and the relocation of the plant outside the city.

President Ram Nath Kovind and vice president M Venkaiah Naidu expressed sadness over the accident that left at least 11 people dead.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to officials concerned and assured assistance to Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. “I pray for everyone’s safety and well-being in Visakhapatnam,” Modi said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda asked party workers to work in coordination with the local administration to help those affected. Senior BJP leader and Union home minister Amit Shah described the tragedy as “disturbing” and said the central government was closely monitoring the situation.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi expressed shock over the incident.

“...I urge our Congress workers and leaders in the area to provide all necessary support and assistance to those affected. My condolences to the families of those who have perished. I pray that those hospitalised make a speedy recovery,” he said on Twitter.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured, while deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot called the incident “sad and unfortunate”.

The Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the main opposition in Andhra Pradesh, demanded that LG Polymers — the poisonous gas leaked from one of its plants — be shifted outside the city.

In a letter to commerce and industry minister Piyush Goyal, TDP president and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu demanded that the plant be closed down immediately and a thorough inquiry ordered into the gas leakage.

“Subsequent to inquiry, it is necessary to shift the entire unit to Special Economic Zone (SEZ) that has no population in the vicinity,” he suggested.

Naidu also sought the Centre’s permission to go to Visakhapatnam in a special flight to “monitor” the relief activities and stand by those affected.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) demanded a judicial probe into the incident.

“This Vizag industrial accident rings alarm bells reminding us of the horrific Bhopal Gas leak tragedy. Deepest condolences. We demand a thorough investigation and proper compensation to those affected. Responsibility must be fixed,” CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.