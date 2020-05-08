Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled

Styrene gas, which leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam on Thursday killing at least 11 people, is a synthetic chemical that is used to manufacture synthetic rubber and plastic packaging. The colourless liquid evaporates easily, and can be fatal if inhaled or ingested in high quantities. High exposure can cause coma and pulmonary edema (chest swelling) while low and moderate exposure can result in burning sensation, skin irritation and affect the nervous system.