Vizag gas leak: What is styrene and how it can kill if inhaled

At least 11 people died and close to 1,000 were affected after a chemical from a factory leaked and hung as smog over nearby villages in Visakhapatnam district in the early hours of Thursday.

Updated: May 08, 2020 02:38 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police carry equipments after a styrene vapour leak from a polymer plant in Visakhapatnam. (PTI Photo )

Styrene gas, which leaked from a chemical plant in Visakhapatnam on Thursday killing at least 11 people, is a synthetic chemical that is used to manufacture synthetic rubber and plastic packaging. The colourless liquid evaporates easily, and can be fatal if inhaled or ingested in high quantities. High exposure can cause coma and pulmonary edema (chest swelling) while low and moderate exposure can result in burning sensation, skin irritation and affect the nervous system.

