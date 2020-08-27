Volunteers given first shots of Oxford Covid-19 vaccine are stable, three more get doses

All the five candidates will once again be given another dose after a month, said the director of the Pune hospital. (Reuters)

The two volunteers who were administered the Oxford Covid -19 vaccine doses at a Pune-based hospital as part of the phase II clinical trial have reported to be stable a day on even as shots were given to three more candidates on Thursday. According to Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, the first two candidates, both men, aged 32 and 48, have not reported any complaints and all their vital parameters appeared to be normal even after 24 hours.

“I have not reported any fever and pain since Wednesday. I have also started my routine work,” said one of the candidates who comes from the health sector and was also a candidate for the swine flu vaccine.

Two volunteers were given doses of the ‘Covishield’ vaccine, made by Oxford and being manufactured by Pune-based Serum Institute of India (SII), at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital at its Katraj campus on Wednesday. A day later, three more volunteers, two females and a male, were given shots of the vaccine.

All these candidates, according to Dr Jitendra Oswal, deputy medical director at Bharti Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital, will once again be given another dose after a month.

“We are in touch with the two candidates who were given vaccine doses. Neither of them has reported systemic illness or pain and fever in the 24 hours ending Thursday afternoon. We will continue to monitor all the candidates being given the shots,” said Dr Oswal. The hospital has deputed doctors to monitor health condition of each candidate on an hourly basis.

All the five volunteers were allowed to go home within minutes of being administered the vaccine, said hospital’s medical director Dr Sanjay Lalwani.

SII had asked the hospital to carry out clinical trials on over 300 candidates. “We are planning to inject vaccine doses in at least 25 candidates within a week,” said Lalwani. According to him, the eligibility criteria is that the person must be aged between 18-99 years without any co-morbidities. He or she has to be tested negative for the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19, and also for antibodies of the virus. So, the person must not be currently, or previously have been, infected by Covid.

SII, the world’s largest vaccine-maker, has signed an agreement to manufacture the potential vaccine developed by the Jenner Institute of Oxford University in collaboration with British-Swedish pharma company AstraZeneca.