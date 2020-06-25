VVIP chopper scam: ED raids on Shravan Gupta part of hunt for ‘real beneficiaries’

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are trying to tighten the noose around “real beneficiaries” of the 70 million euro bribe paid in AgustaWestland scam, officials familiar with the development said.

Wednesday’s raids on the premises of realty firm MGF MD Shravan Gupta by the ED were focused at money trail, which moved through several companies over a period of time, they said.

Subsequently, CBI is set to soon file a chargesheet against five senior government officials and British middleman Christian Michel, for which it has already sought prosecution sanction from the government. Officials in both the agencies said there will be major developments in the case in next couple of months.

Officials cited above said Gupta, who was the director of erstwhile Emaar MGF, is under the scanner for appointment of another European middleman Guido Haschke as independent director in the company in 2009. Haschke is wanted by agencies and is said to be living in Italy. Gupta was earlier questioned by the ED in 2016.

According to ED, which has already filed half a dozen chargesheets in the case, total 12 per cent kickbacks – around Euro 70 millions, was by the Anglo-Italian firm - AgustaWestland through two sets of middlemen - Christian Michel James and Guido Ralph Haschke - for further payments in India to influence the Rs 3,727 crore 12 helicopter VVIP chopper deal. The money, ED has said, was quid pro quo to make the company eligible for the contract of AW-101 helicopters in 2010.

The CBI, in its chargesheet filed in September 2017, claimed Michel had signed two agreements with AgustaWestland – one for Euro 42 million (which he later reduced to 30 million), and second agreement for Euro 28 million, with the “family” to be “honoured in full”.

The CBI had also claimed that AgustaWestland’s competitor for the contract, M/s Sikorsky, had quoted the price of over 50.64 crore US dollars (around Rs 2,228 crore) for 12 VVIP/non-VVIP helicopters, while AgustaWestland quoted Euro 592 million (Rs 3,966 crore), which was approximately 80 per cent more than the rate quoted by M/s Sikorsky. This was approved by cabinet committee on security in 2010 with final cost negotiated at Rs 3,727 crore.

“We have got some new leads in the case after which it was decided to raid seven places on Tuesday linked to Gupta and few other people. We are further investigating the real beneficiaries - politicians and bureaucrats - who got benefitted through certain businessmen and private companies,” said an ED officer requesting anonymity.

Gupta, this officer said, is likely to be called for questioning soon.

Gupta or his spokesperson could not be located for comments by HT. An email sent to MGF remained unanswered.

Emaar India, meanwhile, issued a statement on Wednesday saying Gupta has no role in the company. “Emaar and MGF had parted ways few years back and Mr Shravan Gupta has no role in Emaar India and is also no longer on the Board of the Company. Emaar India is directly under the control of its parent Emaar Properties PJSC, Dubai, and is fully in compliance with rules and regulations of the law of the land. As a responsible corporate, Emaar India will cooperate with any government agency.”

Earlier, in a separate case pertaining to forex exchange violation, ED had seized Gupta’s assets worth Rs 10.28 crore in 2018 for allegedly holding undisclosed deposits in a Swiss bank account.