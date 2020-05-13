Railways allows issue of tickets to wait-listed passengers, may run more trains

Migrant workers and their families standing in a queue to board the Shramik Express for home at Old Delhi Railway Station (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

The railways on Wednesday evening allowed limited waiting lists to be issued from May 22 for special trains connecting 15 cities that had been started and the special trains that will be notified in the near future.

To be clear, wait listed tickets are currently not being issued for the passenger trains that began from May 12. The booking for the new lot of passenger trains will begin from May 15.

The national carrier may also deploy Shatabdi and other mail express trains too. Only Rajdhani trains were being deployed for now for ferrying passengers.

“It has been decided that in these special trains and special trains to be notified in due course of time…there shall be no Reservation Against Cancellation (RAC) in these trains and wait list tickets shall be issued subject to maximum limits; 200 for sleeper, 100 each for AC chair car and 3 AC, 50 for 2 AC and 20 each for Executive Class and 1 AC,” the order, a copy of which has been reviewed by Hindustan Times, said.

Officials said passengers booking the trains had cancelled some tickets at the last minute. “We will start issuing very few waitlist tickets from May 22 because some passengers are cancelling their tickets at the last moment,” a senior railway ministry official said.

The railways resumed its passenger services after a gap of nearly two months on Tuesday with eight air-conditioned trains carrying more than 13, 000 commuters. Officials said overall occupancy of the trains was above 100%.

The railways has till now reported 2,08,965 passenger bookings for all 30 trains till Wednesday. Officials are accepting bookings up to seven days in advance for the 15 pairs of special trains the government has announced to resume passenger services.

As per the current guidelines, passengers will have to book general category tickets online — on the IRCTC website and on its app. A few reservation counters will be opened for HOR (high official requisition) holders, freedom fighters, and sitting and former lawmakers, among others.

RAC (Reservation against cancellation) will not be allowed.

“Anyone who is not allowed to board the train because of symptoms will be issued full refund,” the official quoted above said.

Online cancellation will be permitted up to 24 hours before scheduled departure, and the cancellation charge shall be 50% of the fare.