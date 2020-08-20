Sections
Home / India News / Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer in review plea: MEA

Want Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by Indian lawyer in review plea: MEA

“Keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that he be represented by an Indian lawyer,” ministry officials

Updated: Aug 20, 2020 18:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

People wait before the issue of a verdict in the case of Indian national Kulbhushan Jadhav by International Court of Justice, in Mumbai, India, July 17, 2019. (REUTERS)

India wants Kulbhushan Jadhav to be represented by an Indian lawyer for filing a review petition against his death sentence in Pakistan, MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said on Thursday.

“We are in touch with Pakistan through diplomatic channels. We believe, for a free and fair trial in keeping with the letter and spirit of ICJ judgment in Kulbhushan Jhadav case, we have asked that Jadhav be represented by an Indian lawyer,” Srivastava said during the ministry’s weekly briefing, reported news agency ANI.

“However, it is important that Pakistan needs to address the core issues; these issues involve the provision of relevant documents and providing unimpeded consular access to Jadhav,” he said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Amritsar second cleanest city in Punjab after Ludhiana
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Non-payment of vadapav bills costs man his life; five held in Pune
Aug 20, 2020 19:34 IST
Noida jumps to 25th rank from 150 in Swachh Survekshan 2020
Aug 20, 2020 19:37 IST
Progress in talks but key issues remain at border, says China
Aug 20, 2020 19:29 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.