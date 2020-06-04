Want petrol? Remove mask, show face to CCTV camera in this Uttarakhand town

In a town in Uttarakhand’s US Nagar district, you will get petrol during the night only if you show your face before a CCTV camera and call a number.

The exercise has been introduced by the police in Pulbhatta area of US Nagar to check incidents of loot, an official said.

Three bike-borne people looted Rs 7.5-lakh from a petrol pump in Bazpur on Monday. Three months ago, some people in a car had looted cash and a double-barrel gun from security guard from a petrol pump under Pulbhatta police station.

“Customers come at petrol pump to fill oil only in an emergency or to commit crime at night. Most people fill the petrol or diesel during day time. If they come at night, they will have to show their faces before CCTV and call from their mobile at certain mobile number mentioned at petrol pump’s wall,” said Vinod Joshi, in-charge, police station, Pulbhatta.

He said that the salesmen will stay in the fuesl station’s cabin and will ask the customer to follow these two exercises. He will come out to provide oil only after customers act upon his words, he said.

Pulbhatta is a sensitive area and close to Bareilly district of Uttar Pradesh, which is also a crime-prone district. Around 10 petrol pumps fall on Bareilly highway in Pulbhatta area, said official.

A meeting of petrol pump owners was held in the police station on Tuesday evening and the cops explained them about the precautionary measures to be followed to avoid robbery like crime at petrol pumps at night.

They were asked to install and maintain CCTV cameras, and provide fuel only after customer shows his face and call by his mobile at the number mentioned at station’s wall.

“Due to Covid-19 outbreak, customers are wearing masks. In such a condition, if someone commits a crime it becomes difficult to identify him. If they remove masks CCTV will record faces. Calling by one’s mobile will be helpful for us to trace criminal through surveillance in case of some crime,” said Joshi.

He said that besides this, the fuel station owners will daily obtain mobile number of night officer of the police station and their salesmen will inform him time to time status of the petrol pump.

Vishal Madan, Reliance petrol pump owner, hailed the exercise taken by police.

“This exercise of police is for the safety of our pump and staff. We have started following norms explained by Pulbhatta police. Our staff will remain in the contact of night officer and get help immediately in case of any untoward incident and in case any if scuffle takes place between customers and our staff,” he said.