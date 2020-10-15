Sections
Home / India News / Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, says ‘want govt to return rights J&K had before Aug 5, 2019’

Farooq Abdullah declares alliance with Mehbooba Mufti, says ‘want govt to return rights J&K had before Aug 5, 2019’

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a meeting was held between the...

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 19:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI photo)

National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Thursday announced alliance with Mehbooba Mufti’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after a meeting was held between the two parties. The alliance has been formed to restore the special status that existed in Jammy and Kashmir before the abolition of Article 370 of the Constitution.

Last year on August 5, the Centre scrapped the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

“We have named this alliance as People’s Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. Our battle is a constitutional battle, we want the government of India to return to the people of the State the rights they held before 5th August 2019,” said National Conference president as he announced the NC and PDP alliance, as quoted by ANI.

