‘Want those unhappy MLAs to attend assembly session’: Gehlot on rebel legislators camping with Pilot

Among the 107 Congress MLAs in the 200-member Rajasthan assembly, Pilot and 18 other dissident legislators have openly defied the party whip and refused to attend Congress party meetings despite being asked to do so. (PTI PHOTO.)

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday reached out indirectly to the rebel legislators supporting his erstwhile deputy Sachin Pilot, claiming that he still wanted the MLAs to attend the upcoming assembly session as they had been elected on the Congress party’s symbol.

“I still want those unhappy MLAs to attend the assembly session as they’ve been elected on Congress symbol. It’s my responsibility to ensure that they are seen standing with the government in front of the public,” Gehlot said amid a bitter power struggle with rebel leader Sachin Pilot.

After turning down a Cabinet proposal three times, Governor Kalraj Mishra has finally agreed to convene a session of the legislative assembly next month on August 14.

Expressing confidence in his government and MLAs who are supporting him, Gehlot further said, “I’m happy that the Governor finally accepted my request to call the Assembly session sooner as any more delay could have resulted in further horse-trading. Everyone knows horse-trading took place but that won’t affect us, we will complete our full term.”

The Congress numbers include six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs who merged with the ruling party after the 2018 assembly polls. The merger is now being challenged in the high court by the BSP and a BJP MLA.

Amid the political turmoil continuing in the state, the Rajasthan high court on Thursday issued notices to the Speaker of the assembly, secretary of assembly secretariat and the six MLAs who had contested elections on Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) tickets and then merged with the Congress later.

The court issued the notices while hearing a petition filed by the BSP against the merger of the MLAs into the Congress.

The six BSP members of the Rajasthan legislative assembly (MLAs) who had merged with the Ashok Gehlot–led Congress government are Sandeep Yadav, Tijara MLA, Wajib Ali (Nagar), Deepchand Kheria (Kishangarh Bas), Lakhan Meena (Karauli), and Rajendra Gudha (Udaipurwati).

The Bharatiya Janata Party has 72 MLAs in the Rajasthan assembly.