Want to tell PM farmers won’t go back unless laws are repealed, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said farmers protesting at Delhi border against the three agriculture laws won’t go back unless their demands are fulfilled. The Congress leader led a march of Congress MPs to Rashtrapati Bhavan and submitted a memorandum containing 20 million signatures against the farm laws to the President. “ I want to tell the PM that these farmers are not going to go back home until these farm laws are repealed. The government should convene a joint session of Parliament and take back these laws. Opposition parties stand with farmers and labourers,” Rahul Gandhi said after meeting the President.

“I told the President that these farm laws are anti-farmer. The country has seen that farmers have stood up against these laws,” Rahul Gandhi said.