Wards in India’s largest Covid 19 hospital to be named after Indian Army soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: DRDO

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has decided to name different wards at India’s biggest Covid 19 treatment facility in Delhi after Indian Army soldiers who died fighting the Chinese Army in the Galwan Valley on June 15, according to news agency ANI. It attributed the development to the technology advisor to the DRDO chairman.

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is India’s largest hospital erected temporarily on the south Delhi premises of a religious organization with the capacity to house and treat 10,000 coronavirus patients at the same time.

The makeshift facility, operationalised recently, is set up in a 1755 sqft by 703 sqft area and is roughly the size of 20 football fields combined. The hospital is being managed by medical experts from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) following a request by the union home ministry. While ITBP is the nodal agency to operate the Chhattarpur facility, the Delhi government is pitching in with administrative support. Volunteers from the religious sect of Radha Soami Beas have also been roped in to run the treatment centre.

The development comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a day long visit to Leh in Ladakh, where 20 army soldiers were martyred in clashes with Chinese forces that were seeking to alter the status quo on the Line Of Actual control (LAC).

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel centre has two segments- Covid Care Centre (CCC), for treatment of asymptomatic positive cases and Dedicated Covid Health Care (DCHC) for treatment of more serious cases. The CCC has 90% beds while DCHC has 10% beds. The DCHC is for the treatment of symptomatic cases and is equipped with an oxygen support system.

The makeshift hospital is divided into blocks and each block consists of 100 beds.

The DRDO is also associated with creation of a 1000 bed Covid hospital with 250 ICU beds at New Delhi in association with Tata Sons. The facility is being operationalised in a record 10 days and it will be operated by the Armed Forces Medical Services.