Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / ‘Was at forefront of excellence in tech industry’: PM Modi condoles death of F C Kohli

‘Was at forefront of excellence in tech industry’: PM Modi condoles death of F C Kohli

Faqir Chand Kohli, who sowed the seeds of India’s USD 190-billion IT industry, has died at the age of 96.

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 23:00 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh, New Delhi

PM Modi condoled the death of F C Kohli (Reuters image)

Expressing grief over the death of TCS founder Faqir Chand Kohli, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday that he will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of information technology.

Kohli, who sowed the seeds of India’s USD 190-billion IT industry, has died at the age of 96.

The prime minister tweeted, “Shri FC Kohli Ji will be remembered for his pioneering contributions to the world of IT. He was at the forefront of institutionalising a culture of innovation and excellence in the tech industry. Pained by his demise. Condolences to his family and many admirers.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Astrazeneca likely to run additional global vaccine test, CEO says
Nov 26, 2020 23:33 IST
‘Remember what you taught us’: Bhupesh Baghel politely stings Sibal, Azad
Nov 26, 2020 21:56 IST
Two-thirds majority cannot be ruled out for BJP in Bengal next year: Rajnath Singh at HTLS 2020
Nov 26, 2020 22:45 IST
India, Nepal discuss boundary issue as foreign secretary meets top leadership in Kathmandu
Nov 26, 2020 22:48 IST

latest news

Happy to have met Navjot Singh Sidhu, says Amarinder Singh after luncheon
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
Don’t air grievances publicly: Punjab CM
Nov 26, 2020 23:43 IST
JU teachers’ association voice concern about students’ union
Nov 26, 2020 23:41 IST
Top UK scientific adviser says AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 works
Nov 26, 2020 23:39 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.