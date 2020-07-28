Sections
Home / India News / Covid-positive CM Chouhan takes to washing clothes, says it healed his hand

Covid-positive CM Chouhan takes to washing clothes, says it healed his hand

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, conducted a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video conferencing.

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 13:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday said that he has been washing clothes on his own ever since he tested positive for the disease which has benefitted his hand. The chief minister said his hand was recently operated on. CM Chouhan said that he after his surgery, he was not able to clench his fist and physiotherapy also didn’t help much but regularly washing clothes had helped his hand.

Chouhan, who tested positive for Covid-19 last week, conducted a state cabinet meeting on Tuesday via video conferencing.

 

In a video, Chouhan said, “since I am Covid-19 positive, I’ve been washing my clothes myself. This has benefitted me a lot. Even after several physiotherapy sessions, I wasn’t able to clench my fist as my hand was recently operated on, but now it is perfectly fine.



In a series of tweets on Monday, Chouhan urged people not to hide their symptoms for Covid-19 and come forward for testing.

“If you have contracted the infection, there is no need to fear, if you show symptoms, do not hide them, report immediately so that the treatment can be started on time. Timely treatment will make you healthy,” he tweeted.

He lauded health professionals for selflessly taking care of patients amid the pandemic crisis.

“The dedication of #CoronaWarriors is commendable. I salute all the Corona warriors of the state serving the #COVID19 victims by risking their lives selflessly,” he tweeted.

“We should fight it with full confidence,” he said, emphasising the importance of social distancing and other preventive measures like washing hands and wearing masks.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Mizoram’s Dampa and West Bengal’s Buxa have no tigers left: Report
Jul 28, 2020 14:26 IST
Pratigya actor Anupam Shyam admitted to ICU, brother seeks financial help
Jul 28, 2020 14:26 IST
Kitty’s theft gets captured in four images, people love them. Do you too?
Jul 28, 2020 14:21 IST
NBA restart likely to provide TV audience new sights, sounds
Jul 28, 2020 14:22 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.