Watch: How Chandigarh cops maintain social distance, yet catch lockdown violators

The instrument, made by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police, has a long metal rod, which can be strapped to a policeman’s arms, with a tong-like shape at the other end. The device’s other end can be used to catch violators by attaching it around the person’s waist and leading them to the police vehicle without coming in any kind of contact with them.

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 12:50 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Police in Chandigarh is using a unique device to catch Covid-19 lockdown violators. (@DgpChdPolice/Twitter screengrab)

Police in Chandigarh now know how to follow social distancing norms and catch violators of the lockdown, put in place to curb the spread of the deadly disease, at the same time.

Sanjay Baniwal, director-general of Chandigarh Police, shared a post on Twitter where a policeman can be seen demonstrating how the device functions.

“VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police has devised this unique way of tackling non-cooperating corona suspects and curfew breakers. Great equipment, great drill !!! Way to go @ssptfcchd and Insp Manjit, HCt Gurdeep, HCt Pawan and Ct Usha,” Baniwal tweeted.

 



The instrument, made by the VIP Security wing of Chandigarh Police, has a long metal rod, which can be strapped to a policeman’s arms, with a tong-like shape at the other end.

The device’s other end can be used to catch violators by attaching it around the person’s waist and leading them to the police vehicle without coming in any kind of contact with them.

Also read: In this UP city, police perform aarti, give bananas to lockdown violators

Authorities have declared Chandigarh as a hotspot and a curfew has also been imposed in the city.

Despite the country-wide lockdown, which has been extended till May 3, many have violated the rules and ventured out on the roads.

Police across the country have used punishments—making violators do jumping jacks and sit-ups— to naming and shaming them.

