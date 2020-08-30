Sections
Home / India News / Watch: IAF rescues elderly man from flooded Madhya Pradesh village

Watch: IAF rescues elderly man from flooded Madhya Pradesh village

The IAF on Sunday pressed into service a Mi17V5 helicopter to rescue three men, including a senior citizen, from their inundated houses near Mowad village in Balaghat, situated along the banks of the overflowing Wainganga river.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:04 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

In a video shared by the force, an IAF personnel is seen being lowered to a roof of a house surrounded by floodwaters. Shortly after, the personnel is seen being pulled back up holding the elderly man tightly. (Twitter Screengrab/ IAF_MCC)

As swollen rivers continue to inundate large parts of Madhya Pradesh, the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been airlifting villagers stranded in different parts of the flood-hit central state.

In a video shared by the force, an IAF personnel is seen being lowered to a roof of a house surrounded by floodwaters. Shortly after, the personnel is seen being pulled back up holding the elderly man tightly.



After the rescue, the man is seen drinking water in the IAF chopper. In the same video, the two men were also seen being rescued from the roof of their house.



Also read | Flood batters Madhya Pradesh; 8 killed, over 9,000 moved to relief camps

The government has launched operations in different parts of the state as a group of people, including women and children, were rescued from Somalwada village in an IAF chopper on Sunday. Around 20 to 25 people were rescued by the IAF personnel.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi about the flood situation in the state.

At least eight people have been killed and more than 9,000 moved to relief camps as hundreds of villages across 12 districts of Madhya Pradesh were affected by floods following incessant rains since Thursday.

