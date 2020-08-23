Watch: Landslide hits Rishikesh-Badrinath highway, captured on camera

Sections
Normal life in Uttarakhand has been affected due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state. Several rescue operations are being carried out in rain-hit villages situated in remote areas.

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 18:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Niyati Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Seen in the video, the crowd rushes towards safety as a patch of the mountain on a stretchy, narrow road comes crashing down. (Screengrab/ANI)

A landslide occurred on Rishikesh-Badrinath Highway near Bayasi in Uttarakhand’s Tehri Garhwal district earlier on Sunday.

In the video shared by ANI, a crowd is seen rushing towards safety as a patch of the mountain on a stretchy, narrow road comes crashing down. No casualties have been reported so far. 

Normal life in Uttarakhand has been affected due to heavy rainfall in different parts of the state. Several rescue operations are being carried out in rain-hit villages situated in remote areas. As per reports, the continuous rainfall has hit Uttarakhand’s highway connectivity.

The road from Dehradun to Badrinath, Kedarnath and Yamunotri are blocked at several points with rocks and boulders tumbling down the hill slope following heavy rain.



The Rishikesh-Badrinath highway was blocked in Totaghati in Chamoli, the road to Kedarnath at Jaleshwar Mahadev and the one to Yamunotri at Silai bend in Uttarkashi.

Uttarakhand chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Saturday asked the district magistrates to make a long-term plan to help disaster affected people be placed if required. The chief minister was on a video conference, reviewing the disaster managements works with the district magistrates at the secretariat when he directed the officials to make a plan for the “land bank”.

CM Rawat said that a proposal will be sent to the Central Government for approval of forest land for displacing people of sensitive villages, according to a report in ANI.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawans on Saturday rescued an injured woman from a remote village in Uttarakhand.

The jawans carried the woman on a stretcher for 15 hours through landslide prone zones, flooded areas, slippery slopes and covered a distance of 40 kilometres. The woman was then evacuated to a hospital.

(with agency inputs)

