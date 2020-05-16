WATCH LIVE: Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces 4th tranche of measures for Covid-hit nation

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman announces the fourth chunk of measures to shore up the economy as part of centre’s Rs 20 lakh crore package, detailed out over the last three days by the finance ministry in a sector by sector approach.

The first three days have focused on financial, legislative and reform interventions for MSMEs, the unorganized sector, the farm sector, the financial cluster, etc, apart from tax-related breaks for the middle class and the business community. Yesterday, she announced funding worth Rs 1.63 lakh crore for the farm sector, taking the total value of economic interventions made so far to Rs 18.3 lakh crore, according to experts. Measures announced on the first two days were valued around Rs 9.1 lakh crore.

All the interventions made under the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Special Package have so far stuck to the theme of a self-reliant India introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. While the government insists that the nature of interventions is to empower the economy rather than bail it out through entitlements, the opposition parties have not been so impressed. Sitharaman has got two days to address some of the criticism and this space will keep you posted on every related development worth taking note.