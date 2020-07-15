Sections
India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism: PM Modi at India-EU Summit

India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism: PM Modi at India-EU Summit

Addressing the India-EU Summit, PM Modi said that new challenges in the economic world globally have surfaced in the post-Covid world and to solve this, democratic countries must come together.

Updated: Jul 15, 2020 17:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(Photo: BJP4India/ Twitter)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday addressed India-EU Summit via video conferencing. Taking to Twitter, the prime minister had earlier tweeted saying, “I am confident this Summit will further strengthen our economic as well as cultural linkages with Europe”.

The Summit is aimed at further broad basing ties on a range of areas including trade, investment and defence, officials of the 27-nation bloc said.

Here’s what PM Modi said in his address at the summit:

• India and EU are natural partners. Our partnership is also useful for peace and stability in the world. This reality has become even more clear in today’s global situation: PM Modi

• Both India and EU share universal values like democracy, pluralism, inclusivity, respect for international institutions, multilaterism, freedom and transparency: PM Modi



• In the post-Covid world, there have been new challenges in the economic world globally. To solve this, democratic countries must come together: PM Modi

• We’ve till date sent medicines to nearly 150 countries. We have also taken the initiative to create a joint operation against COVID in our region: PM Modi

Also read: PM Modi participates in India-EU Summit today: All you need to know

• We invite the initiative of ‘accelerating the access to COVID tools’ taken by EU and its countries. India’s pharma companies are ready to contribute to this global attempt: PM Modi

• Today, both the health and prosperity of our citizens are facing challenges. In such a situation, the India-EU partnership can play an important role in economic reconstruction and in building a human-centric and human-centric globalization: PM Modi

• Apart from the current challenges, long-term challenges like climate change are also a priority for both of us. In our efforts to increase the use of renewable energy in India, we invite the investment and technology of Europe: PM Modi

