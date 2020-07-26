Sections
Home / India News / Watch: PM Modi addresses Mann Ki Baat

PM had invited people to share “inspiring anecdotes” of collective efforts which brought about positive changes in other’s lives for the 77th episode of the programme.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 11:39 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat at 11 am.

On July 11, he tweeted, “I am sure you would be aware of inspiring anecdotes of how collective efforts have brought about positive changes. You would surely know of initiatives that have transformed many lives. Please share them for this month’s #MannKiBaat, which will take place on the 26th!”

“Do tune in tomorrow, 26th July, at 11 AM. #MannKiBaat,” tweeted PM Modi on Saturday.



