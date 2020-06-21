Sections
Watch LIVE: PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day 2020

International Yoga Day 2020: Due to the Covid-19 crisis, this year’s theme for the International Yoga Day is ‘Yoga at Home and Yoga with Family’.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 06:48 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day (ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the nation on the occasion of International Yoga Day 2020. Following his address, demonstration of a 45-minute Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) by a team from Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga will take place.

Yoga, a set of physical exercises that calm the mind and benefit the body, originated in ancient India.

The United Nations General Assembly recognised June 21 as International Yoga Day in 2014. People recognise the physical and spiritual benefits of Yoga and observe this day across countries since June 2015.

Watch PM Modi’s address LIVE:



 



