Watch: PM Modi’s address to the nation

PM Modi Speech Live Updates: PM Modi’s address comes ahead of the festive season when the experts have warned that the country can see a surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 18:35 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation and said people should not forget that coronavirus disease (Covid-19) is still around. He also highlighted the strides made by the country in the battle against the pandemic and said that the number of cases are increasing in other parts if the world.

PM Modi’s address comes ahead of the festive season when the experts have warned that the country can see a surge in the number of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases. The country has more than 7.5 million infections and 115,197 deaths due to the viral contagion.

Watch live: PM Modi addresses the nation

 

“Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 PM this evening,” PM Modi had tweeted on Tuesday morning. India on Monday witnessed 46,790 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 587 related deaths in the last 24 hours, a significant milestone showing slowing down of infections in the country in three months.

The Prime Minister urged people to join him but did not give any detail about the message he is going to share.

