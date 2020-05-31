Watch Live: ‘India’s fight against Covid-19 is people driven,’ says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed the nation in his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ and said that every Indian has played a crucial part in the battle against Covid-19. The prime minister said that India’s fight against the coronavirus pandemic is a “people-driven” one.

PM Modi said that the citizens have shown immense determination during the coronavirus crisis and have also shown that “sacrifice” and “service” are not just our ideals but also part of our lifestyle.

“Now is the time to be more careful,” the prime minister cautioned as a host of economic activities resume operation in the fifth phase of lockdown from June 1.

“With many precautions, domestic flights have resumed operations. Industries will also resume gradually. This means a chunk of our economy has started again and we need to be more careful now,” the prime minister said reiterating the significance of maintaining “do gaj ki doori” and social distancing norms.

PM Modi said that no carelessness should occur when it comes to wearing masks in public. “Stay indoors as much as possible,” he said during the address.

Talking about Covid-19 fatalities in the country, PM Modi said that the rate of coronavirus deaths in the country is fairly low, although “the loss of even one life is heartbreaking,” he said.

“Whatever we could save is an achievement in itself and that could only be possible due to the strong resolution, determination of all citizens,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi’s 64th edition of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ comes in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown 5.0, which will begin on Monday. Listen to the Prime Minister Live here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann ki Baat address comes a day before India is set to enter the fifth phase of nationwide coronavirus lockdown from June 1. Billed as ‘Unlock 1’, the phase will be marked by the lifting of most lockdown restrictions across the country barring Covid-19 containment zones. Metro services, international flights, gyms, swimming pools, bars, amusement parks will remain closed amid this phase. Various state governments are likely to issue their respective guidelines today that are to be followed from tomorrow.