WATCH LIVE: PM Modi in Ayodhya for Ram temple bhoomi poojan

The Prime Minister reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site after visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple where he stopped for special prayers.

Updated: Aug 05, 2020 12:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

(ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath and UP Governor Anandiben Patel are among the 175 guests present for the grand groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The Prime Minister reached the Ram Janmabhoomi site after visiting the Hanuman Garhi temple where he stopped for special prayers. After a 10-minute darshan and prayer to Lord Ram, PM Modi participated in a tree plantation programme inside the premises.

Watch the bhoomi poojan ceremony live from Ayodhya:

