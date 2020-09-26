WATCH LIVE: PM Modi addresses 75th session of United Nations General Assembly

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in New York, USA on September 27, 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed the United Nations General Assembly for the general debate in the 75th session of the General Assembly.

The theme of the 75th UNGA is “The future we want, the United Nations we need, reaffirming our collective commitment to multilateralism - confronting the Covid-19 through effective multilateral action’.