Watch: President Kovind’s address to the nation on eve of 74th Independence Day

President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday addressed the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day. Addressing the country, President Kovind said that the celebrations of Independence Day this year will be rather restrained. “The reason is obvious. The whole world confronts a deadly virus which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll. It has altered the world we lived in before the pandemic,” President Kovind said.

Here are the key statements from the President’s address to the nation:

• It gives me great pleasure to greet all the people of India, living in the country and abroad, on the eve of the 74th Independence Day. Youth of India should feel special pride of being citizens of a free nation: President Kovind

• We are fortunate that Mahatma Gandhi became the guiding light of our freedom movement. His quest for equality and justice is the mantra for our Republic. I am glad to see the younger generations re-discover Gandhiji: President Kovind

• On the strength of these extraordinary efforts, in our vast country with densely populated and diverse circumstances, this challenge is being faced. State governments acted according to local circumstances. The public gave full support: President Kovind

• The hardest hit of this epidemic has been on the poor and daily livelihood earners. In this era of crisis, along with efforts to prevent them, several public welfare measures have been taken: President Kovind

• The government has given livelihood to crores of people by launching ‘Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana’, to reduce the pain of losing jobs due to the epidemic, moving from one place to another and disrupting life: President Kovind

• Free grain is being given to needy people so that no family has to starve. Every month, around 80 crore people are being guaranteed ration through this campaign: President Kovind

• Committed to helping our people trapped in trouble anywhere in the world, more than a million Indians have been brought back home by the government, under the ‘Vande Bharat Mission’: President Kovind

• Protecting the borders, our brave soldiers laid down their lives. Those sons of Mother India, live for national pride and die for that. The entire nation pays tribute to the sacrifices of Galvan Valley. Every Indian has a feeling of gratitude towards his family members: President Kovind

• India’s self-reliance means being able to be self-sufficient, not alienating or creating distance from the world. It also means that India will also be involved in the global market system and will retain its special identity: President Kovind

• We all learned many important lessons in the year 2020. An invisible virus has broken the myth that nature is subject to humans. I believe that humanity still has the opportunity to adopt a lifestyle based on harmony with nature, by holding the right path: President Kovind

• Like climate change, this epidemic has also raised the consciousness that the destiny of each member of the world community is interlinked. My belief is that ‘human-centered collaboration’ is more important in the present context than ‘meaning-centered inclusion’: President Kovind

• I believe that in the fight against Covid-19, it is necessary to focus on protecting both life and livelihood. We have seen the current crisis as an opportunity to revive the economy by bringing proper reforms in the interest of everyone, especially the farmers and small entrepreneurs: President Kovind

This year’s Independence Day will take amid the unprecedented crisis brought about the Covid-19 pandemic. In an advisory issued by the Union home ministry last month, the government pressed for the “best possible use of technology” during this year’s Independence Day celebrations to avoid gathering in large numbers.