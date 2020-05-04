Watch: Nashik Police’s musical surprise for couple who got married at home amid Covid-19 lockdown

Nashik police personnel lauded the ‘at-home wedding’ and thanked the family for adhering to Covid-19 lockdown measures. (Getty Images)

While many were seen defying Covid-19 lockdown norms outside liquor stores on Monday, a couple in Maharashtra set an example by tying the knot at home. The Nashik couple was hailed by the local police and congratulated in a unique style.

The video of Nashik Police congratulating the couple was shared by Maharashtra Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) on its Instagram handle on Monday. However, only the groom and an elderly family member were seen in the video without the bride.

“Congratulating the couple who got “married at home” in Nashik Police Style!” the post read.

In the video, Nashik police personnel lauded the ‘at-home wedding’ and thanked the family for adhering to lockdown measures.

“A couple decided to get married at home, without violating any lockdown rules, so the @nashikpolice had their own way to celebrate and congratulate the newly weds,” the post by CMO Maharashtra read.

Not just this, the police even arranged for a musical surprise for the newly-weds and played a famous Bollywood wedding number to wish them a happy married life.

Maharashtra is the worst-affected state in the country with nearly 13,000 coronavirus cases. The maximum number of Covid-19 cases in the state come from Mumbai (8,800), Pune (1,396), followed by Thane (1,142). Nashik has reported around 284 coronavirus cases.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the country rose to 42,836 on Monday as updated by the Ministry of Health. While 1,389 people have died from the infection across the country, 11,761 have recovered or have been discharged from hospitals.