Home / India News / 'Water cannon or bluster, keep walking': Rahul Gandhi tweets a poem to target Centre over farmers' stir

‘Water cannon or bluster, keep walking’: Rahul Gandhi tweets a poem to target Centre over farmers’ stir



Updated: Dec 27, 2020, 10:29 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leaves for Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind regarding the farmers' protest, on December 24. (Amal KS/HT Photo)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi used the farmers’ protest to target the Centre, saying that the protesters should keep walking and not be scared of the bluster of the government.

Gandhi used a modified version of Dwarkaprasad Maheshwari’s popular poem “Veer Tum Badhe Chalo” to make the point.

“Keep walking O brave one, patiently you move ahead. Doesn’t matter if there is water cannon shower or bluster/bravado, you don’t fear O fearless one. You remain firm, and walk on. O ‘annadata’, you keep walking,” according to a translation of Gandhi’s tweet in Hindi.

 



On Saturday, he had said that the government will have to listen to the farmers protesting against the new farm laws.

Gandhi posted a video of protesting farmers and wrote: “Mitti ka kann kann goonj raha hai, sarkar ko sun na padega (The government will have to listen (to the farmers)).”

The former Congress president, along with other party leaders like Ghulam Nabi Azad and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, visited Rashtrapati Bhavan on December 24.

They submitted a memorandum having two crore signatures to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding repeal of the farm laws - the main demand of the farmers protesting near Delhi since November 26.

Farmers are protesting at the borders of Delhi since November 26 against the Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

