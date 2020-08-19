Sections
Home / India News / Water stock for Mumbai now at 82%; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Water stock for Mumbai now at 82%; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai and its suburbs, is the third water body to overflow on Tuesday night after Tulsi and Vihar. This...

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 10:48 IST

By HT Correspondent,

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai and its suburbs, is the third water body to overflow on Tuesday night after Tulsi and Vihar.

This is the first lake, which is located outside Mumbai and supplies 450 million litres to the city, to overflow.

The water stock in the seven lakes is 82% until Tuesday and the current reserve can last around 320 days.

However, there is still no clarity over revoking the 20% daily water cut for each household in Mumbai that was announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on August 5 owing to meagre rainfall in the catchment areas.



Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT that the civic authorities would re-examine the daily water cut rule, if the stock improved.

Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi are the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai.

Latest data showed the following water stock in these lakes: Upper Vaitarna (67%), Middle Vaitarna (98.3%), Tansa (89.9%), and Bhatsa (81.03%).

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems.

The Vaitarna system supplies to Mumbai and its western suburbs.

While the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs.

The lakes are located in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Sushant Singh Rajput case: Father KK Singh’s lawyer says, ‘family very happy with SC verdict’
Aug 19, 2020 11:37 IST
Ankita says ‘truth wins’ as SC orders CBI probe into Sushant’s death
Aug 19, 2020 11:37 IST
Man Utd, Man City exempt from first weekend of Premier League - Times
Aug 19, 2020 11:32 IST
Odisha 12th Commerce Result 2020: CHSE Plus two results declared at chseodisha.nic.in
Aug 19, 2020 11:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.