Water stock for Mumbai now at 82%; Modak Sagar lake overflows

Mumbai: Modak Sagar, one of the seven lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai and its suburbs, is the third water body to overflow on Tuesday night after Tulsi and Vihar.

This is the first lake, which is located outside Mumbai and supplies 450 million litres to the city, to overflow.

The water stock in the seven lakes is 82% until Tuesday and the current reserve can last around 320 days.

However, there is still no clarity over revoking the 20% daily water cut for each household in Mumbai that was announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) authorities on August 5 owing to meagre rainfall in the catchment areas.

Earlier, BMC commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal had told HT that the civic authorities would re-examine the daily water cut rule, if the stock improved.

Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi are the lakes that supply drinking water to Mumbai.

Latest data showed the following water stock in these lakes: Upper Vaitarna (67%), Middle Vaitarna (98.3%), Tansa (89.9%), and Bhatsa (81.03%).

The seven lakes are bifurcated into two systems.

The Vaitarna system supplies to Mumbai and its western suburbs.

While the Bhatsa system supplies to the eastern suburbs.

The lakes are located in Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar districts of Maharashtra.