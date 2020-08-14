Sections
Home / India News / Waterlogging reported in parts of Surat post heavy rainfall

Waterlogging reported in parts of Surat post heavy rainfall

The India Meteorological Dept (IMD) has predicted a ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ for the city today.

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 12:03 IST

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Surat

The IMD has also warned of “heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region” on August 14 and August 15. (ANI file photo)

Waterlogging was reported in several parts of Surat city in Gujarat following heavy rainfall in the area on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted a ‘generally cloudy sky with heavy rain’ for the city today.

The IMD has also warned of “heavy rains with strong surface winds in Gujarat region” on August 14 and August 15.

Normal life has been disrupted in Surat city due to heavy rains and waterlogging.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Neetu Kapoor excited about Sadak 2: ‘Can’t wait to watch’
Aug 14, 2020 13:15 IST
Shiv Sena downplays Pawar’s comment on kin
Aug 14, 2020 13:11 IST
Independence Day 2020: Govt announces Police Medals, J&K tops gallantry list
Aug 14, 2020 13:18 IST
Masaba Masaba trailer: Masaba Gupta is a hot mess in new Netflix show
Aug 14, 2020 13:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.