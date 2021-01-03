‘Watershed moment in India’s battle against Covid-19’: Harsh Vardhan

India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country. (ANI)

Welcoming the final approval for Oxford-AstraZeneca and Bharat Biotech vaccines against the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) for emergency use ,Union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday said it was a watershed moment in India’s battle against Covid-19 under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“A watershed moment in India’s famed battle against Covid-19 under leadership of PM Modi. Our wait for the vaccine is over with Covishield from Serum Institute of India and Covaxin from Bharat Biotech approved for emergency use in India,” Vardhan tweeted.

Congratulating the scientists and researchers for their “untiring efforts”, Vardhan said, “These vaccines are a fitting tribute to our corona warriors! My heartfelt gratitude to all healthcare professionals and frontline workers for their exemplary efforts during these unprecedented times.”

“It’s now time to reap the benefits of the robust supply chain infrastructure we’ve put in place for quick & equitable distribution of the vaccine. Urge all citizens to entrust the stringent protocols followed for ensuring safety, efficacy & immunogenicity of the approved vaccines,” he added.

India’s drugs regulator on Sunday approved Oxford Covid-19 vaccine Covishield, manufactured by the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin of Bharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) granted the approval on the basis of recommendations of a Covid-19 Subject Expert Committee (SEC) of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). “After adequate examination, CDSCO has decided to accept the recommendations of the Expert Committee and accordingly, vaccines of M/s Serum and M/s Bharat Biotech are being approved for restricted use in emergency situations,” DCGI Dr V G Somani told the media.

“Serum and Bharat Biotech vaccines have to be administered in two doses. All the three vaccines have to be stored at 2-8° C,” he said.

PM Modi termed the approval a decisive turning point in India’s fight against coronavirus.”DCGI granting approval to vaccines of @SerumInstIndia and @BharatBiotech accelerates the road to a healthier and COVID-free nation. Congratulations India. Congratulations to our hardworking scientists and innovators,” he tweeted.

“It would make every Indian proud that the two vaccines that have been given emergency use approval are made in India! This shows the eagerness of our scientific community to fulfil the dream of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, at the root of which is care and compassion,” he said in another tweet. He also saluted the frontline workers who have been leading the country’s fight against the virus.