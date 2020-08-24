WB gets heavy rain alert till Aug 27; flood-like situation likely in some dists

Sections
The coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas would bear the maximum brunt of the rain. Kolkata is also expected to receive heavy rain.

Updated: Aug 24, 2020 08:39 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Kolkata

The coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas would bear the maximum brunt of the rain. (ANI)

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy to very heavy rain in the districts of south Bengal, including Kolkata, because of a low pressure developing over the Bay of Bengal.

This is the second low pressure to form in less than a week’s span and meteorologists apprehend that this could lead to a flood-like situation in some districts of south Bengal.

The coastal districts of East Midnapore, South 24 Parganas and North 24 Parganas would bear the maximum brunt of the rain. Kolkata is also expected to receive heavy rain.

“We are apprehensive that the water level in many rivers would rise. There are chances that low lying areas would get inundated. Urban areas, including Kolkata and its outskirts, could face water logging and traffic congestion,” said Sanjib Bandyopadhyay deputy director general of the IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre in Kolkata.



A low pressure that formed last week had triggered heavy rain in some districts of south Bengal. As the rain coincided with the spring tide, the coast areas witnessed high waves and the rivers swelled.

A few hundred families had to be evacuated at Sagar in South 24 Parganas after river water gushed into the villages. River water had also entered villages in Bankura, North 24 Pargana, East Midnapore and Burdwan. In Bankura some villages were virtually cut off as the river water started flowing over a bridge.

“A second low pressure is expected to form on August 24. We are expecting rain till August 27. The intensity of the rain would be maximum on August 25 and 26. The coastal districts would receive the maximum rain on these two days,” said a senior officer.

The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea as strong winds could lash the coastal areas.

