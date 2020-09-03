Sections
Home / India News / We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter

We are non-partisan, says Facebook in reply to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s letter

“We take allegations of bias seriously and denounce hate and bigotry in all form,” Facebook said in its reply to KC Venugopal’s letter.

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 15:30 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

KC Venugopal had written to Zuckerberg referring to the Wall Street Journal report, which alleged that Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das ‘provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with favourable treatment on election-related issues’. (Reuters)

Facebook is ‘non-partisan’ and strives to ensure its platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely, Facebook said in its reply to Congress’ general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal’s letter accusing the social media platform of ‘interfering in India’s electoral democracy’.

“We are non-partisan & strive to ensure our platforms remain a space where people express themselves freely. We take allegations of bias seriously & denounce hate & bigotry in all forms,” Neil Potts, Facebook’s Trust and Safety Director said in the letter.

“Our community standards prohibit attacks against people based on their protected characteristics including religion, caste, ethnicity and national origin,” the letter added.

KC Venugopal had written to Zuckerberg referring to the Wall Street Journal report, which alleged that Facebook’s India policy head Ankhi Das ‘provided the Bharatiya Janata Party with favourable treatment on election-related issues’. In the letter, he demanded that a high-level inquiry be called into the Facebook India leadership team and their operations.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China threatened Czech leader for ‘crossing red line’. He jumps over another
Sep 03, 2020 14:37 IST
Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:52 IST
Hacked PM Modi’s Twitter account to make a point on PayTM Mall breach: Hackers
Sep 03, 2020 12:23 IST
Indian Army changes posture at LAC after China’s failed midnight attempt
Sep 03, 2020 10:41 IST

latest news

Number of recovered Covid-19 cases is 3.5 times more than active cases: Health Ministry
Sep 03, 2020 15:52 IST
Shibani on Rhea: ‘Sometimes the girlfriend doesn’t get along with family’
Sep 03, 2020 15:53 IST
Bipasha Basu finds pregnancy rumours around her ‘irritating’
Sep 03, 2020 15:45 IST
Four prisoners escape in Bijnor, two held
Sep 03, 2020 15:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.