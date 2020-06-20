We are proud of our soldiers’ sacrifice in Ladakh: PM Modi

The PM said the soldiers “taught a lesson” to those who were eyeing Indian territory as he praised their valour. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country is proud of the Indian Army’s Bihar Regiment as he paid homage to the 20 soldiers who were killed in clashes with Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley on Monday.

“The country is proud of the sacrifice made by our braves in Ladakh. Today when I am speaking to people of Bihar, I will say the valour was of Bihar Regiment, every Bihari is proud of it. I pay tributes to the braves who laid down their lives for the nation,” PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister was speaking during the launch of the Rs 50,000 crore Garib Kalyan Rojgar Abhiyaan, a dedicated programme to create jobs for migrant workers who returned home during the coronavirus-induced lockdown across the country.

Twenty Indian Army soldier, including the commanding officer of the 16th Bihar Regiment, were killed by China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night.

On Friday, PM Modi had categorically said: “either has anyone entered our territory, nor is anyone still there, nor is any of our posts under anyone’s capture”.

“In Ladakh, our 20 jawans got martyred. But they taught a lesson to those who were eyeing Indian territory,” he said at an all-party meeting called to discuss the India-China border situation.

The PM said the soldiers “taught a lesson” to those who were eyeing Indian territory as he praised their valour.