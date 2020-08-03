Sections
Home / India News / We became complacent, says Kerala CM as Covid-19 tally rises

We became complacent, says Kerala CM as Covid-19 tally rises

Kerala , which once seemed to have succeeded in keeping infections under check has been reporting a huge surge in fresh cases of Covid-19 for the past few weeks.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 17:26 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan cautioned people not to be careless in taking precaution against Covid-19. (ANI)

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said Monday that complacency has led to a spike in Covid-19 cases in the state.

“People should not be careless in taking Covid-19 precautions. Initially, everyone hailed Kerala for good work in containing Covid-19 as we took necessary precautions. But we became complacent that is why we reached the present situation,” ANI quoted Vijayan as saying.

Kerala which was the first state to record Covid-19 cases in the country in January had initially performed very well in keeping the infections under check. It also had the highest recovery rate and the lowest mortality rates.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



But although the recoveries have remained impressive, the overall numbers began to change after people were allowed to return from abroad and other states. In May, the number of active cases in Kerala had come down to less than 100. It now has over 11,000 active cases.



The state is now clocking fresh cases of Covid-19 by the hundreds. On Sunday, Kerala’s Covid-19 tally crossed the 25,000 mark with another day of 1,000 plus infections. More than 14,000 people have recovered so far while the casualties are closing in on the 100 mark. The death toll is still the lowest among south Indian states.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Heard this niece-aunt duo’s version of Khulke Jeene Ka yet? It’s beautiful
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Covid-19: UK ramps up tests, vaccine delivery plan
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Amaravati farmers move high court, seek stay on three capitals for Andhra
Aug 03, 2020 17:21 IST
Citizens becoming law breakers due to court delays: Retired SC judge
Aug 03, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.